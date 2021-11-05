San Jose State vs Nevada prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 6

San Jose State vs Nevada How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 6

Game Time: 10:00 ET

Venue: Mackay Stadium, Reno, NV

How To Watch: FS2

Record: San Jose State (5-4), Nevada (6-2)

San Jose State vs Nevada Game Preview

Why San Jose State Will Win

Can the San Jose State defense hold up against Carson Strong and the Nevada passing game?

Sort of.

It’s going to take a big effort from the pass rush to at least hurry Strong, but but the pass defense that hasn’t been torched too badly by anyone all year has to hold up.

USC wasn’t able to get to 260 yards, neither was Western Michigan, and only one team was able to get to 300 – New Mexico State.

It’s not that Nevada can’t do anything else, but … it can’t do anything else. There’s no consistent running game to fall back on.

Why Nevada Will Win

Get up early and this is done.

San Jose State is a fighter. It’s able to push its way though tough spots and get close wins, but it won’t be able to mount much of a comeback with an offense that doesn’t get enough big pass plays down the field.

The Spartans like to balance everything out, the running game has to work, and it can’t get down fast. They’re 3-0 when they run for 200 yards or more, and Nevada’s defense is just good enough up front to keep that from happening.

What’s Going To Happen

San Jose State doesn’t control the ball or the clock well enough to pull this off.

It’ll get the pass rush going and the defense will keep this from getting out of hand, but the offense won’t be able to keep up the pace. This is a Spartan team that needs to keep the game in the 20s, and Nevada won’t oblige.

San Jose State vs Nevada Prediction, Lines

Nevada 34, San Jose State 20

Line: Nevada -11, o/u: 54.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

