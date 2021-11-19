San Diego State vs UNLV prediction, game preview, how to watch: Friday, November 19

San Diego State vs UNLV How To Watch

Date: Friday, November 19

Game Time: 11:30 pm ET

Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas NV

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: San Diego State (9-1), UNLV (2-8)

San Diego State vs UNLV Game Preview

Why San Diego State Will Win

Everything’s there for the taking.

Beat UNLV, beat Boise State, and it’s off to the Mountain West Conference championship – it would be nice if Fresno State would drop a game to make this easy – and then hope for a Cincinnati loss so a New Year’s Six bowl could be on the table, and …

First, just take care of UNLV.

The Aztec defense continues to be among the best in America. It allowed just 306 yards per game, it held Carson Strong and Nevada when it absolutely had to, and now the D and the great running game get a UNLV team that’s playing better, but won’t be able to hold up on the lines.

For all of the positive things the Rebels are doing, they’re not doing enough against the run. The didn’t allow anything against Nevada, but that’s because Strong bombed away for over 400 yards. San Jose State and New Mexico ran well, and so will San Diego State.

However …

Why UNLV Will Win

San Diego State has the type of style that keeps both teams in the game.

It’s got a few blowouts under its belt, but whether it’s San Jose State, or Hawaii, or New Mexico State, it doesn’t usually jump out and put the game away with ease. It’s more like it grinds, holds on, and then it all seems to workout.

Fresno State was able to get up with the passing attack and put up 485 yards – the only time San Diego State allowed over 400 yards. UNLV has the capability to get the O going. It ran for close to 300 yards last week in the win over Hawaii, it scared Fresno State with 281 passing yards, and at home, it has to bust out and make San Diego State’s conservative offense press from jump.

What’s Going To Happen

UNLV will come out hot and get up in the first quarter, and then the San Diego State steamroller will start to take over.

The Aztecs will start grinding out the running game, the defense will force two key takeaways, and then everything will turn in the third quarter.

Like most San Diego State games, it will seem like the other side is still in it if it can just catch one break. But that’s not happening.

San Diego State vs UNLV Prediction, Lines

San Diego State 26, UNLV 17

Line: San Diego State -10.5, o/u: 41.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

