San Diego State vs Nevada prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 13

San Diego State vs Nevada How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 13

Game Time: 10:30 ET

Venue: Dignity Health Sports Pavilion, Carson, CA

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: San Diego State (8-1), Nevada (7-2)

San Diego State vs Nevada Game Preview

Why Nevada Will Win

Can the passing game do enough to get San Diego State out of its warm, cozy comfort zone?

This isn’t an Aztec team that can bomb away or get into any semblance of a shootout, but it’s got a killer defense that suffocates just about every style and every team except … Fresno State.

Utah wasn’t the Utah it is now when the Aztecs got the shocking win back in mid-September, and that’s been it when it comes to teams that can throw. Fresno State has the only offense with a high-powered passing game, and Jake Haener and company pulled off the 30-20 win with 247 passing yards.

Here comes Carson Strong and a Nevada offense that bombs away for over 300 yards before breakfast.

But …

Why San Diego State Will Win

Yeah, Nevada has the defensive front that should be able to hold up against the run, but it hasn’t faced a whole lot of teams that give it a try. And why? It’s because games tend to get out of hand in a hurry against the Wolf Pack and start throwing to keep up.

Kansas State was able to run 48 times against Nevada, and that was enough to control the game in a win. Boise State was stuffed on its 34 carries, but Fresno State ran 30 times for 205 yards and two scores in a win.

No other FBS team attempted 30 carries against Nevada, and both losses came when allowing over 200 yards.

San Diego State averages close to 40 carries per game and average 193 yards per outing, but …

What’s Going To Happen

The winner still has work to do, but it’s going to be in the driver’s seat for the West Division title. Considering both teams lost to Fresno State – who’s one game behind both – the loser might be all but out with two conference games left.

In general, Nevada is too good against the run to get hammered on by the San Diego State attack.

Yeah, the Aztecs were great on the ground with five straight 200 rushing yards to start the season, but they haven’t come up with more than 165 yards in the last four games.

Nevada will get its passing game going just enough to make San Diego State start throwing a bit. That’s not going to be a plus.

San Diego State vs Nevada Prediction, Lines

Nevada 26, San Diego State 20

Line: San Diego State -3, o/u: 45.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4

