San Diego State vs Hawaii prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 6

San Diego State vs Hawaii How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 6

Game Time: 11:00 pm ET

Venue: Clarence TC Ching Athletic Complex, Honolulu, HI

How To Watch: Reno, NV

Record: San Diego State (5-4), Hawaii (6-2)

San Diego State vs Hawaii Game Preview

Why San Diego State Will Win

Can the defense get its groove back?

It’s still among the best in the country, it’s still a killer against the run, and it’s still able to control games by not missing a tackle, but that all went bye-bye in a 30-20 loss to Fresno State.

The run defense wasn’t awful, but it gave up over 300 yards and did what it couldn’t – it made the offense had to try.

That’s not going to happen this week. The Hawaii offense can throw a bit, but the the ground game needs to get going right away – it ran for over 200 yards in a strong stretch of three wins in four games, including against Fresno State – and that’s not going to work against this D.

San Diego State won’t have two bad defensive games in a row. But …

Why Hawaii Will Win

What’s the San Diego State quarterback situation like?

Everyone’s ready for the Will Haskell era to get going already, but Lucas Johnson will still be the main man for the offense – as long as he doesn’t screw up.

To be fair, all fits together. If the D isn’t working, the O has to press, and then the mistakes come – that’s not Johnson’s game. Against Fresno State the San Diego State offense turned the ball over three times, and that was it.

The Hawaii defense has to be able to come up with a slew of big plays. At home it forced 14 takeaways in four games and went 3-1 – including a win over Fresno State. However …

What’s Going To Happen

Hawaii has its own turnover problems.

It gave the ball up ten times over the last three weeks and didn’t have the D to overcome the issues.

San Diego State will get a nice game out of the defense, the running game that stalled over the last three weeks will get to 200 again, and the team will be back to normal. It won’t be a fun watch, but it’ll be a good performance.

San Diego State vs Hawaii Prediction, Lines

San Diego State 27, Hawaii 13

Line: San Diego State -7, o/u: 45.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

