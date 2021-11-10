Rutgers vs Indiana prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 13

Rutgers vs Indiana How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 13

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, IN

How To Watch: BTN

Record: Rutgers (4-5), Indiana (2-7)

Rutgers vs Indiana Game Preview

Why Rutgers Will Win

Forgetting the 52-3 loss to Wisconsin last week, the Rutgers defense hasn’t been bad against mediocre offenses.

It struggled – to be nice – against Michigan State, Ohio State, and the Badgers, but it’s been able to hold just about everyone else in check. Indiana’s offense isn’t doing much of anything, getting stuffed for under 200 yards in two of the last three weeks in losses to Ohio State and Michigan.

Worse yet, the IU D has gone bye-bye – it’s last in the Big Ten in scoring defense all while allowing 400 yards or more in five of the last six games.

Rutgers doesn’t do anything all that well offensively, but if it can win the turnover battle, control the field position fight, and run for 150 yards or more, it should be able to slip by.

Why Indiana Will Win

The Rutgers offense isn’t doing much of anything.

It HAS to run well to have any shot, and that’s not a given considering it failed to get past 111 yards in five of the last eight games.

The passing attack struggled over the last three games and the O as a whole hasn’t hit 250 yards in two of the last three.

As long as Indiana can control the time of possession battle – it hasn’t been bad at controlling the clock – and if the defense can keep being okay at generating third down stops, this should be a low scoring battle that fits what the Hoosiers need.

What’s Going To Happen

Don’t except anything scintillating, but these two are playing at the same level of mediocrity to make this interesting.

Indiana really doesn’t have enough offense to make anything big happen against a Rutgers D that’s banged up, but should generate two takeaways but it won’t be quite enough.

Indiana has just a wee more of an O, but not enough of one to pull away to make this easy.

Rutgers vs Indiana Prediction, Lines

Indiana 20, Rutgers 17

Line: Indiana -7, o/u: 42

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 2

5: House of Gucci

1: Yellowstone

