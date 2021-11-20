Rice vs UTEP prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 20

Rice vs UTEP How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 20

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Sun Bowl, El Paso, TX

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Rice (3-7), UTEP (6-4)

Rice vs UTEP Game Preview

Why Rice Will Win

The Rice offense is working.

It was supposed to be a running team as the year went on, but the receivers were there from the start. Okay early on, now the passing attack has kicked it in with 200 yards or more in each of the last four games with a season-high 380 yards against WKU.

The Owls might be throwing well, but they’re about controlling the clock. UTEP lives on time of possession, and the Rice offense should be able to offset that. However …

Why UTEP Will Win

UTEP needs to get its groove back in a three-game losing streak. So what’s going wrong?

The defense has stopped taking the ball away.

The Miners forced 12 takeaways in the six wins, and it has a grand total of zero in the four losses. The Rice offense should be able to help change all of that.

The Owl offense might be playing better, but it’s also giving the ball away in bulk with five turnovers in the loss to WKU and six games with multiple mistakes.

What’s Going To Happen

Rice desperately needs a win to make something positive happen over the back half of the season, but UTEP will turn things back around with enough deep passing shots to matter and more than enough third down stops and takeaways to get by.

It might not be anything pretty, but in the home finale in a strong season, UTEP will close with a bang before going to UAB on the way to a bowl game.

Rice vs UTEP Prediction, Lines

UTEP 26, Rice 24

Line: UTEP -9.5, o/u: 47

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

