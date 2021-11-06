Rice vs Charlotte prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 6

Rice vs Charlotte How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 6

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium, Charlotte, NC

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Rice (3-5), Charlotte (4-4)

Rice vs Charlotte Game Preview

Why Rice Will Win

Will the real Rice finally show up?

It pulled off a shocker against UAB and looked like it actually had a path to getting to a bowl game, and then …

Pffffffft. The air went out of the balloon in a loss to an awful North Texas team. However, the offense has a passing attack, it should be able to run well against a porous Charlotte defense, and this is when the O should be in control of the game.

Rice is 11th in the nation in time of possession as it grinds games down, but …

Why Charlotte Will Win

Charlotte is 10th. It knows how to control games.

Rice doesn’t do nearly enough defensively to come up with big plays, and the offense isn’t explosive enough to pick up the slack. It has to win by control, shortening the game, and hoping to be around to take over in the end.

Charlotte might not have a great defense – it’s a big, big problem – but it can control games, too. In this case, it’s going against an O that’s not going come up with enough big moments to bust the 49ers out of their style.

What’s Going To Happen

Charlotte will get back after a rough run of three road games after the last four – all losses.

The home offense will be a bit more productive, the running game will be okay, and the Rice attack won’t be able to take advantage of the pours D on the other side.

Rice vs Charlotte Prediction, Lines

Charlotte 23, Rice 20

Line: Charlotte -6, o/u: 52.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2

