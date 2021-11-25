Purdue vs. Indiana prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 27

Purdue vs. Indiana How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 27

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, IN

How To Watch: FS1

Record: Purdue (7-4), Indiana (2-9)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Purdue vs Indiana Game Preview

Why Purdue Will Win

Indiana is having a few problems.

A shadow of the 2020 version, the Hoosiers have yet to win a Big Ten game and has just one win over an FCS team. WKU and Bailey Zappe were able to throw for 365 yards in that, though.

The big problem is an offense that simply won’t be able to keep up. Purdue overcame the blowout loss to Ohio State by stuffing Northwestern, and now it gets an IU team that hasn’t scored more than 15 points against anyone but Maryland over the last seven games.

Purdue’s passing game has gone off, with Aidan O’Connell throwing for 536 yards against against Michigan State and 323 against Northwestern last week at Wrigley Field.

Again, IU won’t be able to keep up.

– College Football Expert Picks, CFN Week 13

Why Indiana Will Win

Okay, with nothing working and the team losing blowout after blowout, what can IU do to make this a fight?

It starts with keeping O’Connell from connecting on enough deep passes to matter. He’s accurate on a whole lot of midrange plays – Purdue is only averaging 10.75 yards per completion – but the downfield shots have been the backbreakers.

Indiana can stop the run a wee bit, and Purdue doesn’t run.

Indiana is also okay at keeping defenses out of the backfield, and even with George Karlaftis up front, Purdue hasn’t been generating enough sacks this year.

At all costs, the offense has to slow the game down, dominate the time of possession, and be there late like it was against Michigan State and Maryland.

It’s still a rivalry game – just get to the fourth quarter.

– NFL Expert Picks, CFN Week 12

What’s Going To Happen

Indiana will get to the fourth quarter. It’ll just be down by a whole lot.

Purdue’s offense is playing too well, Indiana doesn’t have enough pop in any facet of its attack, and despite a good first half that should be close, this will start to slip away after a few drives in the third.

– College Football Schedule: Week 13 Predictions, Lines

Purdue vs Indiana Prediction, Lines

Purdue 34, Indiana 13

Line: Purdue -16, o/u: 50.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

5: The Times and Life of Shawn Carter: Official Video of JAY-Z’s 2021 Rock Hall Induction

1: “Why don’t we have Thanksgiving food the rest of the year?”

Week 13 Schedule | CFN Expert Picks

Rankings CFP | AP | Coaches | CFN 1-130

8 Teams In Playoff Chase | Bowl Projections

Bowl Bubble | CFN NFL Expert Picks