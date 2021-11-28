Pittsburgh at Cincinnati prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, November 28

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati How To Watch

Date: Sunday, November 28

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Pittsburgh (5-4), Cincinnati (6-4)

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati Game Preview

Why Pittsburgh Will Win

Ben Roethlisberger is as healthy as he’s going to be, the team has had a full week off and should be back in a bit of a groove, and now the offensive balance has to follow.

Teams are throwing on Cincinnati too much and too easily – the secondary allowed over 200 yards in each of the last four games and in seven of the last eight – but in this it’s going to be about balance.

The Steelers couldn’t get Najee Harris going in the loss to the Chargers, and that’s after the team hit 100 yards on the ground in five straight games. Cincinnati hasn’t been all that consistent and can be pounded on a bit.

It’s going to be more about the consistent than the spectacular here, and it should work.

Why Cincinnati Will Win

The Bengal offense has been fantastic over the last several weeks.

There might have been the strange clunker against Cleveland, but that came before the bye week and the team seemed like it really, really needed a break. It came back roaring against Las Vegas, got a nice day from the ground game, and it was an easy win even though the passing attack didn’t go off.

As good as the Pittsburgh defense has been at times, it doesn’t take the ball away all that much. For all the big plays behind the line and all of the positives, it allows way too many yards per carry.

Joe Mixon has been great, the passing game continues to be explosive, and consistent and steady might not work for Pittsburgh if Joe Burrow and company come out humming.

What’s Going To Happen

Expect a bit of a shootout.

Cincinnati has scored 31 points or more in four of the last five games, and it’s going to crank up the big plays right out of the gate – Pittsburgh will have to change up its play-calling a bit early in the second half.

There will be a steady dose of Harris to control the clock a bit, but it won’t be enough.

If you’ve been waiting for Ja’Marr Chase to have one of his blowup games, this will be it as Cincinnati pulls away in the fourth.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati Prediction, Line

Cincinnati 27, Pittsburgh 23

Line: Cincinnati -3.5, o/u: 44

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 3.5

5: Post-Thanksgiving dinner nap

1: Watching Thanksgiving Day football with family when you have a fantasy/betting interest

