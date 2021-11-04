Pitt vs Duke Prediction, Game Preview

Pitt at Duke prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 6

Pitt at Duke How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 6

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Wallace Wade Stadium, Durham, NC

How To Watch: ACC Network

Record: Pitt (6-2), Duke (3-5)

Pitt vs Duke Game Preview

Why Pitt Will Win

The Pitt offense continues to be incredible.

It might have come up short against Miami last week, but Kenny Pickett raised his NFL stock even more by throwing for over 500 yards, the O showed balance against Virginia Tech a few weeks ago, and Duke can’t stop any of it.

On a four-game losing streak, the Blue Devils haven’t been remotely close defensively, allowing close to 2,100 yards in the four ACC games.

The pass defense is the worst in the ACC allowing 260 yards or more against everyone this season but North Carolina A&T.

As you’re reading this, Pickett already has 200 passing yards.

Why Duke Will Win

So what is Duke doing right?

The passing game should work. There’s a good ground attack when the offense doesn’t have to start throwing to keep up, and that’s going to be the case here, too.

How did Pitt lose to Miami? Hurricane QB Tyler Van Dyke went off for 426 passing yards with big play after big play. Gunnar Holmberg hasn’t been accurate enough lately, but he was great throughout the first part of the season, is connecting on close to 70% of his tries, and he’s got the big play arm to push the Pitt secondary from the start.

This has to be a fight-fire-with-fire thing.

And …

What’s Going To Happen

Pitt doesn’t turn the ball over, but when it does, there’s a problem.

The two given away to UMass didn’t matter, but the three against Western Michigan led to a loss, and the two last week against Miami mattered. The Panthers turned it over just once in the other five games.

Duke has to be at least a +2 in turnover margin, but it only did that once this year and it still almost lost to Northwestern.

Pitt will get back on track.

Pitt vs Duke Prediction, Lines

Pitt 44, Duke 20

Line: Pitt -21, o/u: 64.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

