Philadelphia at Denver prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, November 14

Philadelphia at Denver How To Watch

Date: Sunday, November 14

Game Time: 4:25 ET

Venue: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Philadelphia (3-6), Denver (5-4)

Philadelphia at Denver Game Preview

Why Philadelphia Will Win

The running game is rocking.

With Jordan Howard battering away, Boston Scott looking the part at times over the last few weeks like a lead back, and with the flash of Jalen Hurts, there are a whole slew of parts making the Eagle O move on the ground.

After running for 236 yards on Detroit, the ground game kept the game alive against the Chargers with a fourth straight 100-yard day.

There aren’t a ton of turnovers, Hurts has a way of helping the team comeback after a rough first 50 minutes, and …

Why Denver Will Win

Is that the Denver we’re going to be seeing the rest of the way?

Sort of a dud throughout the first part of the season, the Broncos lost four straight before slipping past the Washington Football Team. And then came one of the biggest shockers of the season.

From an attention standpoint, it helped the Dallas cause that Jacksonville stunned Buffalo, but getting down 30-0 against a mediocre Denver team was a disaster.

The Bronco D is starting to take the ball away, the run defense was solid, and the offense looked and played with a little explosion. Now on a two-game winning streak, there’s light at the end of the tunnel with the bye week coming up.

What’s Going To Happen

The Eagles will continue to run well, but can Denver do to this ground game what it did against Dallas?

Not really. However, Philadelphia isn’t getting enough out of its own defense against the run.

It might not be anything beautiful, but Melvin Gordon, Javonte Williams and the Bronco ground attack will keep pushing on the way to the win.

Philadelphia at Denver Prediction, Line

Denver 20, Philadelphia 17

Line: Denver -1.5, o/u: 45

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

