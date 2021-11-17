Penn State vs Rutgers prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 20

Penn State vs Rutgers How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 20

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Beaver Stadium, State College, PA

How To Watch: BTN

Record: Penn State (6-4), Rutgers (5-5)

Penn State vs Rutgers Game Preview

Why Rutgers Will Win

The defense continues to be good enough.

Forget the steamrolling applied by Wisconsin a few weeks ago in a 52-3 Badger win, the Scarlet Knights continue to be terrific against the mediocre offenses.

They kept Indiana and Illinois down, they were good against the run against Northwestern, and they’ve allowed fewer than 300 yards of total offense in six of the ten games. Now they get a Penn State offense that can’t run, has a problem allowing plays behind the line, and is way too inconsistent.

However …

Why Penn State Will Win

Penn State has a passing game.

Jahan Dotson has emerged as one of the nation’s top wide receivers – and a favorite among the NFL scouting community – Sean Clifford is solid when he gets time to throw, and the offense should be able to generate the explosion that the Rutgers attack really, really can’t.

The Scarlet Knight offense struggles to get to 300 yards, and it has to run well to win. The team is 3-0 when getting to 200 yards on the ground, and Illinois is the only team to push past 182 rushing yards on the Penn State defense.

Rutgers isn’t running for 200 yards in this.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s an interesting moment for both teams.

Penn State is 6-4 and James Franklin is being talked about for every big head coaching opening, but there’s a big, big problem if there’s a fifth loss in six games – especially against a mediocre Rutgers team.

The Scarlet Knights can get bowl eligible with a win, but they’re going to have to wait until next week’s game against Maryland to do that. Their offense won’t be able to do enough.

Penn State vs Rutgers Prediction, Lines

Penn State 27, Rutgers 13

Line: Penn State -17.5, o/u: 47

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 3

5: Tummyache Soak

1: Adele 30

