Penn State vs Maryland prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 6

Penn State vs Maryland How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 6

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Maryland Stadium, College Park, MD

How To Watch: FS1

Record: Penn State (5-3), Maryland (5-3)

Penn State vs Maryland Game Preview

Why Penn State Will Win

Maryland doesn’t run well. It hasn’t hit 100 yards in any of the last four games, and that means the offense has to bomb away to have any shot. That goes right into the teeth of the Penn State defense.

The Nittany Lion pass D should be terrific. The secondary has a ton of talent, the pass rush should be good enough, and it all should work with a whole bunch of plays in the backfield.

Maryland is 5-0 when it throws for over 300 yards, and 0-3 when it doesn’t get there. Penn State has only given up over 200 yards three times and over 300 yards once. CJ Stroud and Ohio State got to 305 passing yards last week, and that was a strain.

If Taulia Tagovailoa has to throw and throw some more to get that many yards, the picks will eventually follow.

Why Maryland Will Win

The Penn State running game has been a struggle.

It hasn’t hit 100 yards in five of the eight games, it only got to 200 yards against Villanova and Ball State, and relying on a consistent passing game with this attack is a concern.

The Maryland defense hasn’t been anything special, but it has a good enough pass rush to be a bother and it should be just effective enough to help control the clock.

The Terp offense doesn’t grind, but it should be able to own the time of possession battle against the quick-paced Penn State attack.

Maryland wouldn’t mind making this a bit of an up-and-down shootout, but …

What’s Going To Happen

On a three-game losing streak, Penn State should finally be able to settle in a bit and play a relatively comfortable game.

The D shouldn’t have anything to worry about against the Maryland ground attack, and the offensive side should be able to hit the midrange plays just enough to keep everything moving.

Maryland is good against the mediocre and awful against the good teams. Penn State is a good team.

Penn State vs Maryland Prediction, Lines

Penn State 34, Maryland 17

Line: Penn State -10.5, o/u: 55.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

