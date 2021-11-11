Pac-12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, How To Watch: Week 11

Pac-12

By November 11, 2021 1:04 am

Pac-12 college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 11 of the season.

Click on each game for game preview & prediction

Pac-12 Results So Far
SU: 46-26, ATS: 35-34-1, Point Total: 39-31

Saturday, November 13

Arizona State at Washington

2:00, Pac-12 Network
Line: Arizona State -6, o/u: 45

Utah at Arizona

2:00, Pac-12 Network
Line: Utah -24, o/u: 54

Colorado at UCLA

3:30, FS1
Line: UCLA -16.5, o/u: 57

Stanford at Oregon State

5:30, Pac-12 Network
Line: Oregon -14, o/u: 57

Washington State at Oregon

10:30, ESPN
Line: Oregon -12.5, o/u: 55.5

USC at Cal

Postponed to December 4

