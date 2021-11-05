Pac-12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, How To Watch: Week 10

Pac-12 college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 10 of the season.

Click on each game for game preview & prediction



Pac-12 Results So Far

SU: 42-25, ATS: 31-33-1, Point Total: 36-29

– College Football Expert Picks, CFN Week 10

Friday, November 5

10:30, FS1

Line: Utah -9, o/u: 54

Saturday, November 6

3:00, Pac-12 Network

Line: Cal -10, o/u: 51

7:00, Pac-12 Network

Line: Oregon State -10.5, o/u: 54

7:30, ABC

Line: Oregon -7, o/u: 51

10:30, ESPN

Line: Arizona State -8.5, o/u: 59

– NFL Expert Picks, CFN Week 9

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings