Ole Miss vs Vanderbilt prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 20

Ole Miss vs Vanderbilt How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 20

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, MS

How To Watch: SEC Network

Record: Ole Miss (8-2), Vanderbilt (2-8)

Ole Miss vs Vanderbilt Game Preview

Why Vanderbilt Will Win

Start running, get running, and don’t believe that the Ole Miss defense really is all that great.

The Rebels were able to stuff Texas A&M last week, but Liberty and Auburn ran well as part of a run of five games in six with the opponents hitting the 200-yard mark.

Vanderbilt might not have a consistent ground game, but it was able to crank up the production against Missouri and has to at least give it a shot.

Run, keep the turnovers to a minimum, try to control the clock a bit and keep Matt Corral off the field, and …

Why Ole Miss Will Win

The Ole Miss offense could put this away immediately.

Vanderbilt ran well against Missouri, and that’s been about it for the rushing production in SEC play. The passing attack doesn’t have the firepower to keep up – it hasn’t hit 200 yards in four of the last five games – but the defense is every bit as bad.

The Commodore D isn’t getting any help from the O, and vice versa. The defense allowed over 400 yards in every game against FBS teams and should get hit for at least 500.

What’s Going To Happen

Vanderbilt will be plucky.

Ole Miss is a bit banged up, it’s coming off a big win over Texas A&M, and it has to play Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl a few days later. The dream will be to get this done in the first quarter, sit Corral and company as soon as possible, and get ready for the showdown.

The Commodores will score just enough to make Ole Miss try deep into the second half, and then the explosion will come.

Ole Miss vs Vanderbilt Prediction, Lines

Ole Miss 41, Vanderbilt 17

Line: Vanderbilt -36, o/u: 64.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

