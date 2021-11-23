Ole Miss vs Mississippi State prediction, game preview, how to watch: Thursday, November 25

Ole Miss vs Mississippi State How To Watch

Date: Thursday, November 25

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, MS

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Ole Miss (9-2), Mississippi State (8-3)

Ole Miss vs Mississippi State Game Preview

Why Ole Miss Will Win

You want to get into a shootout, Mississippi State? Get ready for this.

Yeah, the Bulldogs have been great over the last several games, but where’s the great attack they’ve had to deal with?

Auburn? It’s okay, and it almost got to 500 yards. Arkansas? Yeah, it’s balanced, and it got to almost 400 yards in a win.

Yeah, the Mississippi State defense has been solid throughout the year – especially against the run – but Alabama rolled at will in the win back in mid-October, and now it has to keep up with an attack that should get close to 500 yards.

Ole Miss generates just enough of a pass rush to potentially be a wee bit of an issue, there aren’t any turnover problems, and …

Why Mississippi State Will Win

For all the flash, dash, and pizzazz, Ole Miss isn’t scoring a whole lot.

Oh sure, it’s winning – six of the last seven games since losing to Alabama – but it’s not cranking up the 50-point games like it did early in the year.

It’s a banged up Rebel team that now has to face a Mississippi State offense that’s humming to near-perfection in the passing game.

Will Rogers is the hottest quarterback in college football – yeah, over CJ and Bryce, too. He’s connecting on close to 80% of his throws over the last five games with 20 touchdowns.

The Ole Miss pass defense hasn’t dealt with a slew of high-powered passing games, and it’s still allowing well over 200 yards per game on a regular basis.

What’s Going To Happen

This might be the best football game played anywhere on Thanksgiving Day.

These two teams will go up and down the field, the two quarterbacks will be fantastic, and at home, the control of the Mississippi State offense – it’ll have the ball for close to 40 minutes – will overcome the flash of the Ole Miss attack that will score in bunches.

The Bulldogs will grind it out in the fourth quarter.

Ole Miss vs Mississippi State Prediction, Lines

Mississippi State 38, Ole Miss 34

Line: Mississippi State -1.5, o/u: 62

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 4.5

