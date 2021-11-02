Ole Miss vs Liberty prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 6

Ole Miss vs Liberty How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 6

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, MS

How To Watch: SEC Network

Record: Ole Miss (6-2), Liberty (7-2)

Ole Miss vs Liberty Game Preview

Why Liberty Will Win

The offense is going to keep up the pace.

It might have been a mediocre few weeks for the Flames – with a close win over North Texas and a loss to ULM – but the offense still works.

This program gets up for games like this, and throw in the Hugh Freeze factor as he goes back to Oxford.

QB Malik Willis seems to have chilled with the interception problem he had in mid-October with three in back-to-back games, and now it’s time to shine against an Ole Miss defense that will give up well over 400 yards. The Liberty offense will be balanced, explosive, and …

Why Ole Miss Will Win

The offensive line will be in for a long day.

The stats are skewed Willis is a runner and a playmaker who’ll get caught in the backfield on a regular basis, but the front five will struggle against a good Ole Miss pass rush that should help generate a few turnovers.

No, the Rebel defense isn’t going to be a rock, but it will have its moments.

With QB Matt Corral banged up and the receiving corps having injury issues, Ole Miss will run and run some more against a Liberty defensive front that allowed well over 200 rushing yards to both North Texas and UMass in the last two weeks.

There’s going to be balance with the Ole Miss attack – as always.

What’s Going To Happen

Yeah, Liberty and Freeze will be jacked for their moment in a big game on the big stage like this, but Ole Miss will be fired up, too. There won’t be the normal late-season non-conference lull.

Both quarterbacks will be great, there will be plenty of big plays, and expect over 400 rushing yards between the two teams. The Rebel offense will pull away in the second half, but the points will be there with Willis coming up with a huge performance.

Ole Miss vs Liberty Prediction, Lines

Ole Miss 38, Liberty 27

Line: Ole Miss -9, o/u: 67.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

