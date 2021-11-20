Old Dominion vs Middle Tennessee prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 20

Old Dominion vs Middle Tennessee How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 20

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Johnny “Red” Floyd Stadium, Murfreesboro, TN

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Old Dominion (4-6), Middle Tennessee (5-5)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Old Dominion vs Middle Tennessee Game Preview

Why Old Dominion Will Win

Who’s the hottest team in Conference USA?

It’s WKU and UTSA, but all of a sudden, Old Dominion has become a player with three straight wins with a stunner over Florida Atlantic. Now the team can get bowl eligible with wins over Middle Tennessee this week and Charlotte to close.

What is it doing right? The passing game has improved, the defense has been solid, and to be obvious, the schedule has been easier. FAU was a great win, but all six of the losses were supposed to happen.

Middle Tennessee kicked its own offense back in against a miserable FIU team, but the O is struggling to get to 300 yards on a consistent basis. However …

– College Football Expert Picks, CFN Week 12

Why Middle Tennessee Will Win

After taking a week off in the blowout loss to WKU, the defense cranked up the turnover train again.

The best in the nation in takeaways, the D forced four FIU turnovers last week and came up with 21 in the the last six games – and that’s without coming up with any against WKU.

Old Dominion is doing a whole lot of things right, but it also turns the ball over on a consistent basis with two or more in each of the last seven games. It’s going to give it up at least twice in this and …

– NFL Expert Picks: CFN Week 11

What’s Going To Happen

Middle Tennessee QB Nicholas Vattiato appears to have settled in. In place of injured starter Chase Cunningham, Vattiato completed 20-of-24 passes for 147 yards and two scores against FIU – and with no picks.

He gave up five interceptions in the loss to WKU, but Old Dominion doesn’t take the ball away. As long as the Blue Raider running game can work a wee bit against the solid Monarch defensive front, and as long as there aren’t any forced throws, the D should be able to take care of the rest to get the team bowl eligible.

– College Football Schedule: Week 12 Predictions, Lines

Old Dominion vs Middle Tennessee Prediction, Lines

Middle Tennessee 26, Old Dominion 20

Line: Middle Tennessee -4, o/u: 50

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 2.5

5: Tummyache Soak

1: Adele 30

Rankings CFP | AP | Coaches | CFN 1-130

Bowl Projections | Heisman Race

College Football Playoff Chase, Who’s Alive?

Coach Hot Seat Top 10 | Bowl Bubble: Who’s In, Out