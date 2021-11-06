Old Dominion vs FIU prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 6

Old Dominion vs FIU How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 6

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Riccardo Silva Stadium, Miami, FL

How To Watch: ESPN3

Record: Old Dominion (2-6), FIU (1-7)

Old Dominion vs FIU Game Preview

Why Old Dominion Will Win

The Monarchs are overcoming issues with enough takeaways to get by.

The defense has been good enough to keep the team in games – there was close loss after close loss before finally getting over the hump with a win over Louisiana Tech.

The run defense has been outstanding, and it should be able to stuff FIU to a dead stop. The Golden Panther offense has failed to hit 300 yards in each of the last two games as the season keeps getting worse.

Why FIU Will Win

FIU has to overcome its problems with lots and lots of takeaways.

Old Dominion has turned the ball over two or more times in five straight games and has yet to win the turnover margin. There’s a whole lot going right as the team is starting to play better, but it all goes away if it makes a slew of mistakes.

FIU doesn’t generate turnovers with just four takeaways, but the defense can get behind the line and there are just enough stops against the mediocre attacks to potentially be okay.

The passing game will push the ball down the field, Old Dominion has no downfield attack, and the hope has to be for the O to be more explosive.

What’s Going To Happen

Can Old Dominion make it two in a row? It’s playing a team its own size without the defensive toughness to hold up. More importantly in this, FIU doesn’t take the ball away enough to matter.

It’ll be close, it’ll be entertaining, and it’ll come down to Old Dominion being better than third downs and in the final moments.

Old Dominion vs FIU Prediction, Lines

Old Dominion 31, FIU 27

Line: Old Dominion -3, o/u: 50.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 2

5: Belfast

1: Ghostbusters: Afterlife

