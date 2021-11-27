Old Dominion vs Charlotte prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 27

Old Dominion vs Charlotte How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 27

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Venue: S.B. Ballard Stadium, Norfolk, VA

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Old Dominion (5-6), Charlotte (5-6)

Old Dominion vs Charlotte Game Preview

Why Charlotte Will Win

Can the 49ers actually close the deal?

They’ve been on the cusp of bowl eligibility for the last few weeks, but they’ve lost four of their las five games even though the offense is working.

The passing attack has hit 245 yards or more in four of the last five games, there’s just enough of a running game to control the clock, and considering the problems with consistency, forcing takeaways would be a big deal.

For all of the good things Old Dominion is doing, it has a turnover problem with two or more in seven straight games before last week’s win over Middle Tennessee – which, strangely enough, came against the nation’s leading defense in takeaways.

Why Old Dominion Will Win

Old Dominion has been red hot.

It was a lost season with 1-6 start, but that’s okay. The program didn’t play in 2020, it was going to take a while to get everything going, and then things started to cluck.

The passing game was good, there was a nice balance, and from out of nowhere came a four-game winning streak to get in a position to make this a special season.

The defense has been great against the run, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Charlotte’s defense can’t stop the run.

The winner of this goes bowling. At home, Old Dominion will complete the phenomenal turnaround to its season by running the ball without a problem against the porous Charlotte defensive front.

Old Dominion vs Charlotte Prediction, Lines

Old Dominion 34, Charlotte 23

Line: Old Dominion -9.5, o/u: 55.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

