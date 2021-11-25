Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 27

Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 27

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater, OK

How To Watch: ABC

Record: Oklahoma (10-1), Oklahoma State (10-1)

Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State Game Preview

Why Oklahoma Will Win

The Oklahoma defense has shown up.

It was expected to be as good a D as any in the Lincoln Riley era, but the secondary got torched way too easily in the middle of the season, there were too many lapses, and the run defense went bye-bye in the loss to Oklahoma State.

The glitch was fixed as the Sooners swarmed all over Breece Hall and Iowa State in last week’s win, it held down Texas Tech enough to get the victory, and now it gets an Oklahoma State team that would prefer to make this all about the D.

The offensive side still works, too. After stalling out against Baylor, Caleb Williams and company got the running game going against Iowa State – the team has hit 200 rushing yards or more in four of their last six games.

Yeah, the Oklahoma State defense is amazing, but it also hasn’t seen a team with any explosion like OU will bring.

Why Oklahoma State Will Win

The Oklahoma State offense has shown up.

This year’s it’s been all about the defense, the defense, the defense, but the Cowboy attack has kicked it all in at just the right time with 400 yards or more in three of the last four games with 682 against TCU and 535 against Kansas.

The rushing attack has a slew of options, the passing game is steadily hitting 200 yards, and it’s all working in concert with a defense that’s been every bit as good as Georgia’s and Wisconsin’s.

The D pitched a perfect game against Texas Tech – allowing just 108 yards of offense in the 23-0 win – it’s No. 1 in the nation in third down stops, No. 1 in sacks and tackles for loss, No. 2 in scoring, and No. 3 in total defense.

Can Oklahoma handle being in a bit of a grind without the big, explosive plays it needs?

What’s Going To Happen

It’s Round One … maybe.

Oklahoma State is in the Big 12 Championship no matter what, and Oklahoma is in with a win. It’s also in with a win and a Baylor loss to Texas Tech – it’ll know what it needs to do with Baylor playing early in the day.

The Cowboy defense will give up two huge plays scoring plays – Williams won’t be that bad – but it won’t be enough.

The Sooner running game will be bottled up, the Oklahoma State offense will be balanced, and about two weeks behind reality, the world will start to realize that the Big 12 really might get a team into the College Football Playoff.

Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State Prediction, Lines

Oklahoma State 26, Oklahoma 20

Line: Oklahoma State -4, o/u: 49.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 5

