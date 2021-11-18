Oklahoma State vs Texas Tech prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 20

Oklahoma State vs Texas Tech How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 20

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Jones AT&T Stadium, Lubbock, TX

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Oklahoma State (9-1), Texas Tech (6-4)

Oklahoma State vs Texas Tech Game Preview

Why Oklahoma State Will Win

The defense continues to be dominant.

The offense took over against TCU with a stunning day from the ground attack – running for 447 yards in the 63-17 win – but it’s the defense that has the team in the mix for the Big 12 championship and a shot at the College Football Playoff.

It’s the best in the nation at getting into the backfield, which is part of the reason why it’s so good on third downs. Texas Tech’s offense has been solid all season long, and it ripped up a good Iowa State D last week, but this is something different.

Oklahoma State has the ability to control the clock, set the tempo, and if the running is close to as strong as it’s been over the last few weeks, the team should be able play this exactly like it wants to.

Why Texas Tech Will Win

Yeah, Oklahoma State hasn’t really seen anything like this O yet.

It stuffed a Texas team that was just starting to leak oil, and it’s been able to stop Iowa State, and Kansas State, and Boise State, but this isn’t the Big 12 of a few years ago. No one’s playing offense in the league at a high level other than Oklahoma – at least when things are clicking.

Texas Tech has the balance with a ground attack that Oklahoma State at least has to pay attention too, but it’s the emergence of freshman Donovan Smith that cranked things up a few notches.

The 6-5, 230-pounder can run a little bit, he’s deadly accurate – connecting on 78% of his throws over his two main appearances – and he’s pushing the ball down the field enough to matter.

However …

What’s Going To Happen

Oklahoma State really does have the defense to give Texas Tech issues.

Smith might be a burgeoning star, but Oklahoma State should be able to generate just enough pressure to hurry him a little bit, the secondary has outstanding, and the team will run just enough to get through a trap of a game before dealing with Oklahoma in Stillwater.

This will be the working definition of survive and advance.

Oklahoma State vs Texas Tech Prediction, Lines

Oklahoma State 37, Texas Tech 24

Line: Oklahoma State -10.5, o/u: 56.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3.5

5: Tummyache Soak

1: Adele 30

