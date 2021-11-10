Oklahoma State vs TCU prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 13

Oklahoma State vs TCU How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 13

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater, OK

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Oklahoma State (8-1), TCU (4-5)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Oklahoma State vs TCU Game Preview

Why TCU Will Win

Jerry Kill is a hell of a football coach.

TCU had to try moving on after it parted ways with head coach Gary Patterson, and it managed to come up with its most amazing win of the season with a 30-28 shocker over Baylor.

So what went right?

QB Max Duggan couldn’t go, but Oklahoma transfer Chandler Morris went off with 461 passing yards and two scores with Quentin Johnston and Taye Barber combining for close to 200 receiving yards.

Oklahoma State’s defense has been incredible, but the lone loss of the season came the only time it allowed over 300 yards – Iowa State’s Brock Purdy went off in a 24-21 win.

TCU is going to bomb away to give it a shot, but …

– College Football Expert Picks, CFN Week 11

Why Oklahoma State Will Win

The Oklahoma State defense is just that good.

It might be a program known for its offense, but the D continues to be good enough to potentially win the Big 12.

No one’s running on this group – it’s allowing just 86 yards per game and hasn’t given up 100 yards in any of the last three games. If TCU isn’t throwing well, the offense isn’t going to move.

Holding Kansas to three points is one thing – it’s Kansas – but stuffing West Virginia in a 24-3 victory in Morgantown is another. TCU might have bombed away on Baylor, but it doesn’t have the steady attack to keep steadily pushing.

Oklahoma State is too good at coming up with big plays in the backfield, and …

What’s Going To Happen

The TCU defense isn’t good enough.

Even if the offense goes off, the defense isn’t going to slow down the Oklahoma State O if it needs to open it up.

TCU isn’t generating enough or a pass rush, the run defense has been rocky, and the secondary has allowed well over 200 yards in each of the last five games.

TCU will be pesky, but Oklahoma State is the real deal – especially defensively.

– College Football Schedule: Week 11 Predictions, Lines

Oklahoma State vs TCU Prediction, Lines

Oklahoma State 30, TCU 16

Line: Oklahoma State -13, o/u: 54.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3.5

5: House of Gucci

1: Yellowstone

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings