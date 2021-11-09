Ohio vs Eastern Michigan prediction, game preview, how to watch: Tuesday, November 9

Ohio vs Eastern Michigan How To Watch

Date: Tuesday, November 9

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Rynearson Stadium, Ypsilanti, MI

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: Ohio (2-7), Eastern Michigan (6-3)

Ohio vs Eastern Michigan Game Preview

Why Ohio Will Win

Has Ohio finally figured it out?

It’s a lost season for a totally underwhelming team, but it pushed Central Michigan, Buffalo, and Kent State hard before finally breaking through with a win over Miami University.

The team is still playing hard, the passing game is finally starting to work, and the defense …

The defense is along for the ride, and it was able to hold up just enough late last week.

Eastern Michigan’s defense doesn’t do much of anything against the run, there isn’t enough pressure in the backfield, and the offensive line isn’t anything special. The Bobcats should be able to hold up on the offensive front and control the tempo a wee bit, but …

Why Eastern Michigan Will Win

Ohio’s defense doesn’t hold up against anyone.

It got bombed on by Miami University, it got ran on by Kent State, and it’s been way too inconsistent overall and bad at getting off the field. Eastern Michigan’s offense isn’t consistent and it can’t run, but it owns third downs with a passing attack that kicked it all into high gear.

Ben Bryant is turning into the best quarterback in the MAC – or at least in the discussion – with his third 300-yard day in five games. He’s been accurate, he’s hitting the deep passes, and the passing game should roll at will on an Ohio defense that doesn’t generate enough of a pass rush.

What’s Going To Happen

Eastern Michigan has already secured bowl eligibility, but that doesn’t necessarily mean anything.

A whole slew of MAC teams will get to six wins and there won’t be enough spots. The Eagles have to keep picking up wins all while staying alive in the MAC West race.

Nothing Eastern Michigan ever does it all that easy, and the defense will give up enough points to make the offensive side keep having to work, but the Eagles will make it three straight wins with yet another impressive performance from the passing game.

Ohio vs Eastern Michigan Prediction, Lines

Eastern Michigan 41, Ohio 27

Line: Eastern Michigan -6, o/u: 60.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 2

