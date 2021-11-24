Ohio vs Bowling Green prediction, game preview, how to watch: Friday, November 26

Ohio vs Bowling Green How To Watch

Date: Friday, November 26

Game Time: 12;00 ET

Venue: CBS Sports Network

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: Ohio (3-8), Bowling Green (3-8)

Ohio vs Bowling Green Game Preview

Why Bowling Green Will Win

The Bowling Green offense isn’t exactly lighting it up, but it was able to beat Buffalo by running well, the passing game was solid before crashing the last two weeks, and it all needs time to operate – and it’ll get it.

Ohio’s defense does absolutely nothing in the backfield on a regular basis.

The lack of pressure generally means a lack of forced mistakes. The Bobcat defense doesn’t come up with enough takeaways to matter, and for all of its problems, the Bowling Green offense hasn’t been all that bad at ball security – at least lately.

The Falcons have turned it over just twice in the last two games, and they’re 3-2 when forcing multiple takeaways. But …

Why Ohio Will Win

Ohio has turned it over more than once in just one of its last seven games.

It took way too long to get here, but the team is playing a whole lot better over the second half of the season. The Toledo loss last week hurt, but before that the previous five games were all decided by eight points or fewer.

The passing game has been good, the offense has been balanced, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Bowling Green will put up a good fight – again, Ohio games are close – but there isn’t enough of a downfield passing game to make a difference, and the O will stall way too often.

After the way the season started, 4-8 won’t seem so awful for the Bobcats.

Ohio vs Bowling Green Prediction, Lines

Ohio 38, Bowling Green 27

Line: Ohio -6, o/u: 48.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 2

