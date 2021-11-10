Ohio State vs Purdue prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 13

Ohio State vs Purdue How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 13

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Ohio Stadium, Columbus, OH

How To Watch: ABC

Record: Ohio State (8-1), Purdue (6-3)

Ohio State vs Purdue Game Preview

Why Purdue Will Win

With a win over then No. 2 Iowa, and after taking down CFP No. 3 Michigan State, who’s playing with more swag right now?

There might have been problems against the Wisconsin defense, but Purdue has won three of its last four games, it’s bowl eligible, and even though there’s still a path to taking the Big Ten West title, it’s playing with house money.

Ohio State is giving up plenty of passing yards, the Boilermaker defensive pressure is good enough to make CJ Stroud hurry a bit, and no quarterback in the Big Ten is playing better over the last few games than Aidan O’Connell.

He threw three picks against the amazing Wisconsin defense, but he hit 75% of his passes over the last four games with eight touchdowns.

He came up with 375 yards against the strong Iowa D, ripped up Michigan State with 536 yards, and now he and WR David Bell get a Buckeye defense that’s allowing close to 250 yards per game through the air.

Why Ohio State Will Win

Purdue hasn’t played anyone with a passing game like Ohio State is going to bring.

It might take a little time to warm up, and it might not be as consistent as it should be, but Stroud has been fantastic, he’s connecting on a whole lot of big plays, and the O is second in the nation averaging 45 points per game.

Purdue’s secondary is statistically okay, but who’s the great passing quarterback on the schedule so far? Graham Mertz of Wisconsin? Iowa’s Spencer Petras? Notre Dame’s Jack Coan? They’re all good, but none of them are making big things happen like Stroud is.

Yes, the Ohio State defense will give up plenty of yards in this, but there won’t be any Purdue running game and the offensive front will allow just enough plays in the backfield to stall on a few key drives.

What’s Going To Happen

Don’t get too caught up with what happened last week.

The Michigan State defense gave up a ton of yards to Michigan and hadn’t played anyone all that great before getting Purdue – that wasn’t a total shocker.

Nebraska might be 3-7, but it’s been playing relatively well and keeping games tight – Ohio State’s hard 26-17 win over the Huskers wasn’t anything to get into a twist over.

Purdue will get its yards, but the Ohio State offensive machine will ramp up with good balance and more big plays down the field.

Ohio State vs Purdue Prediction, Lines

Ohio State 37, Purdue 23

Line: Ohio State -20, o/u: 62

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

