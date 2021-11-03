Ohio State vs Nebraska prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 6

Ohio State vs Nebraska How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 6

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, NE

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Ohio State (7-1), Nebraska (3-6)

Ohio State vs Nebraska Game Preview

Why Ohio State Will Win

What’s Nebraska’s problem? It continues to be the main issue in the Scott Frost era.

Turnovers aren’t always an issue, but the four against Purdue were a killer in a five-point loss. The two against both Michigan and Michigan State were huge – losing both games by three.

There aren’t enough takeaways, the pass rush isn’t strong enough, the special teams overall are just okay – it just hasn’t been a tight enough team overall in close games.

On the flip side, Ohio State is hardly perfect, but it makes up for it by massive amounts of yards and points.

The passing game might take a while to warm up, but the nation’s No. 2 offense is good for 300 yards through the air every time out. Penn State did a decent job of holding up against the run, and it still gave up 466 yards of total offense last week.

However …

Why Nebraska Will Win

It’s possible to move the ball on Ohio State.

It does a whole lot of bending but not a ton or breaking, allowing 24 points or fewer in each of the last six game, but it also helped to go against Rutgers, Indiana, Maryland, and Akron.

QB Sean Clifford might have been healthy and able to go last week, but that Penn State offense did a whole lot of nothing against Iowa and Illinois before cranking up over 360 passing yards and close to 400 yards of total O on the Buckeyes.

The Huskers will move the chains in this.

In a whole lot of ways, the pressure is off Nebraska. It’s supposed to get blasted in this to lock in yet another losing season – it can let it rip.

Adrian Martinez is coming off a rough day throwing the ball, but Purdue’s defense is playing better than Ohio State’s. At home, he has to be make this game his.

And on the other side …

What’s Going To Happen

Nebraska’s defense has been okay. It hasn’t been amazing, but it’s been decent enough to stay in every game.

The biggest loss this year for the Huskers? The opener to Illinois by eight.

They hung around with Oklahoma, pushed Michigan to the brink, gave Michigan State a rough run, and it’s about to rise up and come up with something special against Ohio State …

For 45ish minutes.

Martinez will be strong, the team will be good, and everything will be right there for the taking, and then CJ Stroud will connect on two big passes in the fourth quarter to finally give the Buckeyes a little breathing room.

Ohio State vs Nebraska Prediction, Lines

Ohio State 37, Nebraska 24

Line: Ohio State -15, o/u: 64.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 4

5: Belfast

1: Ghostbusters: Afterlife

