Ohio State vs Michigan prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 27

Ohio State vs Michigan How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 27

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Ohio State (10-1), Michigan (10-1)

Ohio State vs Michigan Game Preview

Why Ohio State Will Win

The offense is doing just fine.

It was a just a wee bit overblown – Michigan State came into the game with the nation’s worst pass defense – but Ohio State and the No. 1 offense in America did what it was supposed to do against a team it’s supposed to rock.

That 56-7 win over the Spartans was performance art.

Ohio State’s has NFL wide receivers doing NFL wide receiver things, it has an elite O line, an NFL RB in TreVeon Henderson, and a QB in CJ Stroud that just needed a little time and experience, and now he’s in total command of the attack.

Michigan is very, very good. It doesn’t have this talent.

For the Wolverines to pull this off, they’re going to need a ton of Ohio State mistakes, and those aren’t coming. Stroud has been careful with the ball, the O has turned it over just nine times on the year, and it’s all clicking with 52 points or more in six of the last eight games.

However …

Why Michigan Will Win

Michigan plays defense.

So does Purdue and it was obliterated by the Buckeyes, but Penn State and Nebraska were each able to keep the high-powered Buckeye attack from going ballistic.

To make this more than just interesting, Michigan has to run the ball.

Minnesota rumbled over the Buckeye D in the season opener, and it was able to move well and make it a fight.

Oregon ran for 269 yards and won. Just about everyone else on the slate either couldn’t run, or in the case of Michigan State, got down so fast that there was no point in going to the ground game.

It’s not like Ohio State has had to deal with a Wisconsin-like ground game over the last nine outings.

Michigan’s rushing attack has slowed over the last month, but the passing game has been able to make up for it. In this, the secondary that’s eighth in the nation in pass D just has to hold on early and not let this get out of hand.

Then the excellent Wolverine O line has to take care of pound away, slow this thing down a bit, and …

What’s Going To Happen

This won’t be a total wipeout.

Yes, Jim Harbaugh can’t beat Ohio State. Almost no one can lately, at least on a regular basis.

Yes, this is the game Michigan always loses, and mostly does so in embarrassing fashion.

Yes, Ohio State is really that good, but the pieces are there on the Wolverines to do what Nebraska and Penn State did in and keep this close into the fourth quarter.

The pressure is off. Michigan is supposed to not only lose, but get blown out, while Ohio State is, apparently, is already in the College Football Playoff.

Yes, Ohio State will win this, the Big Ten championship, and it will go to the College Football Playoff, but Michigan will be more than just a speed bump along the way.

It’ll be tight early, and then Stroud and the passing game will open it up with two big scoring drives to finally breathe easier.

Ohio State vs Michigan Prediction, Lines

Ohio State 37, Michigan 27

Line: Ohio State -8.5, o/u: 64.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 5

