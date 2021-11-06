Notre Dame vs Navy prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 6

Notre Dame vs Navy How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 6

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, IN

How To Watch: NBC

Record: Notre Dame (7-1), Navy (2-6)

Notre Dame vs Navy Game Preview

Why Navy Will Win

Navy might not be as strong or as effective as it should be – the running game isn’t a dominant force that takes over games – but it’s still Navy.

This team still controls the clock, it still runs the option, and it’s getting just good enough to push good teams like Cincinnati and SMU even when it’s not running for 300 yards.

Notre Dame’s defense has been terrific all season long, but it just got hit by North Carolina for 224 yards. As much as Navy wants to slow things down, it’s going to be even more deliberate in this – it’ll have the ball for 36 minutes. However …

Why Notre Dame Will Win

Notre Dame’s defense is having problems … against teams that can throw.

North Carolina might have run well last week, but that’s a totally different animal than what Navy brings – the Midshipmen don’t have Sam Howell at quarterback.

You threw for as many yards last week as Navy did in its win over Tulsa.

Yeah, it’s Navy, and yeah, it might have a knuckleball of an offense, but the Irish defensive front isn’t going to allow anything from the fullbacks up the gut and there won’t be any issues for this linebacking corps to hold up on the outside.

And that’s the option – do both of those things, and everything will be okay.

Along with a defense that should be able to handle what’s coming …

What’s Going To Happen

Notre Dame has an offense, too.

There’s no need to take any chances here. Run the ball, keep running it, and give Navy a taste of its own medicine by controlling the clock enough on the ground to matter.

Safe, easy throws. Don’t be afraid to punt and win the field position battle, and don’t give the Navy offense anything easy to work with. The Irish can do that – it only has one turnover in the last four games.

Don’t expect sensational – there might not be another run like Kyren Williams came up with last week against the Tar Heels – but methodical will work.

Notre Dame vs Navy Prediction, Lines

Notre Dame 34, Navy 13

Line: Notre Dame -20.5, o/u: 47.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

