Notre Dame vs Georgia Tech prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 20

Notre Dame vs Georgia Tech How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 20

Game Time: 2:30 ET

Venue: Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, IN

How To Watch: NBC

Record: Notre Dame (9-1), Georgia Tech (3-7)

Notre Dame vs Georgia Tech Game Preview

Why Georgia Tech Will Win

Notre Dame. Georgia.

Georgia Tech gets to have a little fun over the next two games trying to make something weird happen in the College Football Playoff chase.

It’s not bowl eligible and a losing season is locked in, so now it can play fast and loose. Notre Dame is the one with all the pressure on to not only win, but come up with a blowout for style points.

Georgia Tech’s offense was able to run well on Boston College, there’s a wee bit of balance – even without hitting 200 passing yards in a while – and …

Why Notre Dame Will Win

All the Irish have to do is not screw up.

Georgia Tech doesn’t control the clock – the Irish should be able to grind away a little bit without taking any big chances.

Georgia Tech doesn’t have enough of a pass rush to matter – the Irish should give Jack Coan plenty of time to work against a leaky pass defense.

Georgia Tech struggles to get the defense off the field, it’s not generating enough takeaways on a consistent basis, and the Notre Dame should be able to keep the chains moving and not allow a slew of turnovers to matter because …

What’s Going To Happen

Georgia Tech forced three takeaways three times this season and four times in the other seven games. Notre Dame has lost one fumble in the last five games and one pick in the last three.

It might not be the most scintillating of performances by the Irish, but being boring against mediocre teams has worked out just fine.

There should be decent offensive balance, the defense that’s playing well won’t allow too much through the air, and it’ll be on to Stanford with a shot at going 11-1 and putting the pressure on the College Football Playoff committee.

Notre Dame vs Georgia Tech Prediction, Lines

Notre Dame 38, Georgia Tech 16

Line: Notre Dame -17, o/u: 59

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

