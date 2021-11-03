Northern Illinois vs Kent State prediction, game preview, how to watch: Wednesday November 3

Northern Illinois vs Kent State How To Watch

Date: Wednesday, November 3

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Dix Stadium, Kent, OH

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: Northern Illinois (6-2), Kent State (4-4)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Northern Illinois vs Kent State Game Preview

Why Northern Illinois Will Win

So how can Northern Illinois stop the high-powered Kent State attack that goes 100 miles per hour?

Slowwwwwwwwww it down.

Duh, that’s what everyone tries to do, but Northern Illinois can actually do it.

Western Michigan isn’t necessarily an offensive juggernaut. It comes up with a whole lot of yards but not a lot of points – it hung 64 on Kent State. And why?

It had the ball for 37:41 and rolled up 648 yards of total offense. It was able to do what it does better, only slower.

Northern Illinois can keep the ball for close to 34 minutes per game, and it does it with a pounding ground game behind an offensive line that’s the best in the MAC.

The Huskies will get off the bus with 250 rushing yards against the Kent State D. However …

– College Football Expert Picks, CFN Week 10

Why Kent State Will Win

Kent State is used to it.

It’s more than happy to give the offense some rest so it can go on a sprint.

QB Dustin Crum has been running this offense for forever and doesn’t screw up – he threw two picks in the opener against Texas A&M and hasn’t given one away since.

The defense might not be anything special, but it’s amazing at generating takeaways – 19 on the year with two or more in six of the eight games – and again, Crum and company don’t turn it over.

Kent Stat leads the nation in turnover margin, it’ll be +2 against the Huskies, and it should be able to answer long scoring drives with fast, efficient ones. It all comes down to …

– NFL Expert Picks, CFN Week 9

What’s Going To Happen

Can the Kent State defense ever get off the field if it’s not forcing takeaways?

Northern Illinois does a whole lot of grinding, but it doesn’t convert a whole lot of third down tries. That won’t be too much of an issue against a defense that allowed 12 rushing touchdowns in the last three games and three, 300-yard rushing days.

Northern Illinois won’t win the MAC West with this, but it’ll come very, very close. Kent State will still be okay with the tough loss – it’ll almost certainly meet the Huskies again in a few weeks for the MAC title.

– College Football Schedule: Week 10 Predictions, Lines

Northern Illinois vs Kent State Prediction, Lines

Northern Illinois 38, Kent State 34

Line: Kent State -3.5, o/u: 68.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 3.5

5: Belfast

1: Ghostbusters: Afterlife

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings