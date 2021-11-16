Northern Illinois vs Buffalo prediction, game preview, how to watch: Wednesday, November 17

Northern Illinois vs Buffalo How To Watch

Date: Wednesday, November 17

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: UB Stadium, Buffalo, NY

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: Northern Illinois (7-3), Buffalo (4-6)

Northern Illinois vs Buffalo Game Preview

Why Northern Illinois Will Win

It’s right there for the taking. Win this, win the MAC West and go play for the conference championship.

The defense has been a tad sketchy over the last few weeks, but the offense has found the explosion through the air now that everyone has loaded up to stop the run.

Buffalo can’t stop any of it.

The Bulls are getting roasted through the air over the last two weeks – you’re doing something wrong if you’re getting blown up by Bowling Green and Miami University – but this should be about the run defense. UB gives up 200 yards per game on the ground with too much ease.

Why Buffalo Will Win

The Buffalo offense has to keep up at home.

It went bye-bye last week in the blowout loss to Miami University, but it rolled for close to 500 yards against Bowling Green after coming up with 454 against Akron.

Okay, so big days on those two might not seem like that bit a deal, but the Northern Illinois pass defense doesn’t make enough big things happen and the run D was rolled by Ball State and Kent State for over 600 yards over the last two weeks.

What’s Going To Happen

Can Buffalo keep its bowl hopes alive – it needs to win this and beat Ball State next week – all while making Northern Illinois work for the West? It’ll be up in the first half as it comes out smoking in the final home game of the season.

But the Huskies will get the passing game going in the second half as Rocky Lombardi stays hot after a fantastic last three weeks. The balance will kick in late with two big scoring drives to finally pull away.

Northern Illinois vs Buffalo Prediction, Lines

Northern Illinois 38, Buffalo 34

Line: Northern Illinois -1.5, o/u: 62.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

5: Tummyache Soak

1: Adele 30

