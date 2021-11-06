North Texas vs Southern Miss prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 6

North Texas vs Southern Miss How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 6

Game Time: 3:00 ET

Venue: MM Roberts Stadium, Hattiesburg, MS

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: North Texas (2-6), Southern Miss (1-7)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

North Texas vs Southern Miss Game Preview

Why North Texas Will Win

Look at North Texas rising up and coming up with something big.

Rice shocked UAB, and just as it seemed like the program was about to make a nice step forward, the Mean Green – for them – pitched a relative defensive gem with a 30-24 win.

There’s good pressure coming from the front, and now it gets to go against a Southern Miss offense that’s an absolute disaster.

The Golden Eagles haven’t come close to running for 100 yards in any of the last six games, they’re dead last in the nation in scoring, they’re among the worst in the nation at keeping defenses out of the backfield, and North Texas might look like the 1985 Bears against this bunch.

– College Football Expert Picks, CFN Week 10

Why Southern Miss Will Win

It’s not like the North Texas is all that great.

It didn’t dominate Rice, but it was good enough to get the win. Overall, it can be thrown on without too much of a problem. It’s giving up 8.5 yards per throw, it’s only picked off four passes – just one in the last seven games, and Southern Miss has to take advantage of all of it.

There might not be a whole lot happening on the ground for the Golden Eagles, but throw, throw, throw some more, and …

– NFL Expert Picks, CFN Week 9

What’s Going To Happen

The defense should be able to get off the field.

There might be a ton of problems on both sides of the ball, but Southern Miss is great at third down defense and overall it’s not getting gouged in any one way. This is the week the defense rises up to overcome the miserable offense.

It’s not going to be anything beautiful, but at home in a turnover-filled game, the USM fans will take it.

– College Football Schedule: Week 10 Predictions, Lines

North Texas vs Southern Miss Prediction, Lines

Southern Miss 20, North Texas 17

Line: North Texas -5, o/u: 49

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1

Get a 2nd opinion on the North Texas vs Southern Miss game from our friends at Winners and Whiners. Click here for their in-depth analysis and predictions on the side,total, 1st half, and exotics.

Must See Rating: 2

5: Belfast

1: Ghostbusters: Afterlife

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings