North Texas vs FIU prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 20

North Texas vs FIU How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 20

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Riccardo Silva Stadium, Miami, FL

How To Watch: ESPN3

Record: North Texas (4-6), FIU (1-9)

North Texas vs FIU Game Preview

Why North Texas Will Win

Where did this come from?

All of a sudden, North Texas went from being mired in a lost season to being two wins away from a bowl appearance. The regular season finale is against UTSA – there might be a hard stop to the fun next week – but it can make this interesting by getting though the free space game.

FIU is a total mess. Head coach Butch Davis is done, interim head man Ron Cooper has to try piecing things together for a team on a nine-game losing streak. The last six losses have all been ugly blowouts, there are too many turnovers, nothing is happening on defense, and the scoring pop from earlier in the year has gone away.

North Texas has cranked up the offensive efficiency, the ground game should be able to go off, and …

Why FIU Will Win

Maybe the change in coaches and the drama could serve as something of a positive.

It’s been one of the strange phenomenons over the season. With the distractions and pressure gone, teams have been playing well in the first game after losing the head coach.

There are some positives with FIU. The passing game can push the ball down the field, the North Texas defense is hardly a rock, and if the O can chill on the turnovers after giving it up eight times in the last three games, this might be close.

What’s Going To Happen

FIU will play a little bit better, but it won’t quite be enough.

There’s a reasonable chance FIU can pull off a win next week against a miserable Southern Miss team, and this will be a step towards that. The Mean Green offense will be too solid and too productive in the second half, but FIU will have its chances to make this interesting.

North Texas vs FIU Prediction, Lines

North Texas 38, FIU 24

Line: North Texas -10, o/u: 57.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

