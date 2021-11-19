North Carolina vs Wofford prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 20

North Carolina vs Wofford How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 20

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill, NC

How To Watch: ESPN3

Record: North Carolina (5-5), Wofford (1-9)

North Carolina vs Wofford Game Preview

Why Wofford Will Win

There’s a chance North Carolina QB Sam Howell doesn’t go in this, or is limited.

He suffered what’s being termed as an upper body injury late in the overtime loss to Pitt. With or without him, with the showdown at NC State coming up next, there might not be the team’s full focus here against a Terrier team that doesn’t screw up.

There might not be a whole lot happening on the defensive side, but Wofford doesn’t get hit with a lot of penalties, there aren’t a lot of turnovers, and the running-style opens things up for big downfield plays.

However …

Why North Carolina Will Win

North Carolina can’t mess around. It still needs to get bowl eligible.

Between needing to win this, Senior Day, and having to focus its lousy run defense on the Wofford team’s rushing style, the focus should be there.

Whether or not Howell is 100%, the Tar Heels should be able to run as much as they want to. They were stopped by the Pitt D last week, but they hit 220 yards in each of the previous four games and nailed Wake Forest for 330 on the ground.

Even with its style, Wofford doesn’t do much to control the clock thanks to a run defense that’s having a rough run.

What’s Going To Happen

The crowd will honor the seniors, the team will want to put this away fast, and …

The Wofford running game will be annoying enough to make this interesting into the second half. And then the floodgates will open.

North Carolina will get up big, the backups will come in, and it’ll be on to the NC State game on Friday.

North Carolina vs Wofford Prediction, Lines

North Carolina 48, Wofford 7

