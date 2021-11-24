North Carolina vs NC State prediction, game preview, how to watch: Friday, November 26

North Carolina vs NC State How To Watch

Date: Friday, November 26

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh, NC

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: North Carolina (6-5), NC State (8-3)

North Carolina vs NC State Game Preview

Why North Carolina Will Win

From all indications, Sam Howell is supposed to be back after missing the Wofford game with what’s being called an upper body injury.

The offense moved just fine last week without him, but obviously having a future NFL starter under center makes a difference.

This hasn’t been the most consistent of teams from the start, but the offense kicked it all in over the finishing stretch.

The running game has been amazing – 220 yards or more in five of the last six games and over 300 in two of the last three – and the passing attack has been 200 yards or better in every game but the win over Miami, and now it’s time to let loose.

The pressure is ALL on the other side of the field because …

Why NC State Will Win

NC State will play for the ACC Championship with a win and a Wake Forest loss at Boston College on Saturday. If it loses, it’s out, and if it loses and Wake Forest also loses, Clemson is in.

The Wolfpack, though, have been smoking.

They lost to Wake Forest – hence the issues with controlling their own destiny – but Devin Leary and the passing game have rolled for over 300 yards in each of he last five games and for 230 or more in every game.

The O is more than equipped to keep up in a shoot out.

However, the defense is just good enough to keep Howell and the Tar Heel passing game in check.

The Wolfpack have come up with 14 interceptions on the year and allowed multiple touchdown pass just twice in the last six games. They’re great at keeping the big plays downfield to a minimum, the defense leads the ACC in third down stops, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Be really disappointed if this isn’t a fun shootout.

Both teams will bomb away, the two quarterbacks will have a whole lot of fun in what should be an emotional firefight.

North Carolina won’t be able to run like it wants to and it won’t be able to move the chains often enough. This game will be about which defense can do a better job of holding serve.

NC State is great at getting the D off the field, and North Carolina isn’t. NC State can protect Leary, North Carolina can’t protect Howell.

North Carolina vs NC State Prediction, Lines

NC State 40, NC State 31

Line: NC State -6, o/u: 62.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 4

