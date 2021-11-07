NFL Free Predictions, Previews from Winners & Whiners: Week 9

Houston Texans vs. Miami Dolphins Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 11-7-2021

Who will win Sunday’s matchup between the Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins? …
Denver Broncos vs. Dallas Cowboys Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 11-7-2021

Denver heads to Dallas for an interesting AFC vs NFC matchup. Can the Broncos keep with their compet…
Minnesota Vikings vs. Baltimore Ravens Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 11-7-2021

After getting upset by Cooper Rush and the Dallas Cowboys, things won’t get any easier for the Minne…
Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 11-7-2021

Can the Cleveland Browns rebound from a narrow loss to the Steelers, or will the Cincinnati Bengals…
Las Vegas Raiders vs. New York Giants Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 11-7-2021

Can the Raiders bounce back from tragedy to defeat the Giants on Sunday?…
New England Patriots vs. Carolina Panthers Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 11-7-2021

Can the Panthers continue moving in the right direction with a win over the Patriots on Sunday after…
Buffalo Bills vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 11-7-2021

Can Jacksonville cover the number as heavy underdogs at home against the Bills on Sunday?…
Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 11-7-2021

Can Trevor Siemian lead New Orleans to their fourth win in a row when they host AFC South rival Atla…
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Philadelphia Eagles Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 11-7-2021

The Los Angeles Chargers will be looking to put an end to a two-game losing streak when heading on t…
Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 11-7-2021

San Francisco has a chance to snap its seven-game home losing streak when it faces Arizona on Sunday…
Green Bay Packers vs. Kansas City Chiefs Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 11-7-2021

Kansas City is now 3-15-1 ATS in its last 19 games. Will the Chiefs be able to cover the spread agai…
Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Rams Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 11-7-2021

Tennessee heads to Los Angeles for a crucial AFC versus NFC matchup. Can the Titans grab a road win,…
Chicago Bears vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 11-8-2021

Will Justin Fields help the Bears earn a road win to close week 9 as they visit Ben Roethlisberger a…
