NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 13

NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for Week 13 highlighted by Dallas at New Orleans, Los Angeles Chargers at Cincinnati, and New England at Buffalo

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Week 13 NFL Expert Picks

Dallas at New Orleans | TB at Atlanta

Arizona at Chicago | Chargers at Cin

Minnesota at Detroit | Giants at Miami

Phil at Jets | Indianapolis at Houston

Wash at Vegas | Jacksonville at Rams

Baltimore at Pitt | San Fran at Seattle

Denver at KC | New England at Buffalo

Dallas at New Orleans | Results So Far

CFN Championship Week Picks

Dallas at New Orleans

8:20, FOX/NFL Network

Line: Dallas -4.5, o/u: 47.5

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Dallas

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Dallas

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Dallas

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Dallas

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Dallas

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Dallas

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Dallas

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Dallas*

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: New Orleans

CONSENSUS PICK: Dallas

