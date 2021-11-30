NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 13

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

CFN Expert Picks

By November 30, 2021 2:27 am

NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for Week 13 highlighted by Dallas at New Orleans, Los Angeles Chargers at Cincinnati, and New England at Buffalo

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

Week 13 NFL Expert Picks 
Dallas at New Orleans | TB at Atlanta
Arizona at Chicago | Chargers at Cin
Minnesota at Detroit | Giants at Miami
Phil at Jets | Indianapolis at Houston
Wash at Vegas | Jacksonville at Rams
Baltimore at Pitt | San Fran at Seattle
Denver at KC | New England at Buffalo
Dallas at New Orleans | Results So Far
Dallas at New Orleans

8:20, FOX/NFL Network
Line: Dallas -4.5, o/u: 47.5

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Dallas
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Dallas
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Dallas
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Dallas
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Dallas
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Dallas
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Dallas
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Dallas*
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: New Orleans
CONSENSUS PICK: Dallas

