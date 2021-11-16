NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 11

NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for Week 11 highlighted by Dallas at Kansas City, Green Bay at Minnesota, and New York Giants at Tampa Bay

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Week 11 NFL Expert Picks

New England at Atlanta

8:20, FOX/NFL Network

Line: New England -7, o/u: 475

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: New England*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: New England*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: New England

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: New England

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: New England

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Atlanta

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: New England*

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: New England

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Atlanta

CONSENSUS PICK: New England*

