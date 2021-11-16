NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 11

NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for Week 11 highlighted by Dallas at Kansas City, Green Bay at Minnesota, and New York Giants at Tampa Bay
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction
CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews
Week 11 NFL Expert Picks
New England at Atlanta
8:20, FOX/NFL Network
Line: New England -7, o/u: 475
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: New England*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: New England*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: New England
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: New England
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: New England
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Atlanta
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: New England*
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: New England
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Atlanta
CONSENSUS PICK: New England*
