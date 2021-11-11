NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 10

NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for Week 10 highlighted by Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco, Cleveland at New England, New Orleans at Tennessee
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction
CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews
Week 10 NFL Expert Picks
Balt at Miami | Alanta at Dallas
New Orleans at Tenn | Jax at Indy
Cleveland at NE | Buffalo at Jets
Detroit at Pitt | Tampa Bay at Wash
Carolina at Arizona | Minn at Chargers
Phil at Denver | Seattle at Green Bay
KC at Las Vegas | Rams at San Fran
Results So Far | Expert College Picks
Baltimore at Miami
8:20, FOX/NFL Network
Line: Baltimore -7.5, o/u: 46.5
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Baltimore*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Baltimore*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Baltimore
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Baltimore
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Baltimore
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Baltimore
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Baltimore
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Baltimore
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Miami
CONSENSUS PICK: Baltimore