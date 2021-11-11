NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 10

NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 10

CFN Expert Picks

NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 10

By November 10, 2021 9:11 pm

By |

NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for Week 10 highlighted by Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco, Cleveland at New England, New Orleans at Tennessee

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews

Week 10 NFL Expert Picks 
Balt at Miami | Alanta at Dallas
New Orleans at Tenn | Jax at Indy
Cleveland at NE | Buffalo at Jets
Detroit at Pitt | Tampa Bay at Wash
Carolina at Arizona | Minn at Chargers
Phil at Denver | Seattle at Green Bay
KC at Las Vegas | Rams at San Fran
Results So Far | Expert College Picks 

Baltimore at Miami

8:20, FOX/NFL Network
Line: Baltimore -7.5, o/u: 46.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Baltimore*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Baltimore*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Baltimore
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Baltimore
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Baltimore
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Baltimore
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Baltimore
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Baltimore
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Miami
CONSENSUS PICK: Baltimore

NEXT: Expert Picks, Predictions

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , CFN, CFN Expert Picks, College Football Features, College Football Predictions, How to watch, Lines, News, NFL, NFL Predictions, Teams Conferences, Week 10

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More College Football News
Home