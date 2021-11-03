NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 9

NFL expert picks, predictions, and lines for Week 9 highlighted by Green Bay at Kansas City, Tennessee at Los Angeles Rams, and Cleveland at Cincinnati.

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Jets at Indy | Cleveland at Cincy

Denver at Dallas | Houston at Miami

Atlanta at New Orleans | Vegas at Giants

New England at Carolina | Buffalo at Jax

Minnesota at Baltimore | Chargers at Phil

Green Bay at KC | Arizona at San Fran

Tennessee at LA Rams | Chicago at Pitt

NFL Picks: Results So Far

CFN Expert Week 10 College Picks

New York Jets at Indianapolis

8:20, FOX/NFL Network

Line: Indianapolis -10.5, o/u: 46.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Indianapolis

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Indianapolis

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Indianapolis*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Indianapolis

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Indianapolis*

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Indianapolis*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Indianapolis*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Indianapolis*

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Indianapolis*

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: NY Jets

CONSENSUS PICK: Indianapolis*

