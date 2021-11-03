NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 9

NFL expert picks, predictions, and lines for Week 9 highlighted by Green Bay at Kansas City, Tennessee at Los Angeles Rams, and Cleveland at Cincinnati.
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction
CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews
Week 9 NFL Expert Picks
Jets at Indy | Cleveland at Cincy
Denver at Dallas | Houston at Miami
Atlanta at New Orleans | Vegas at Giants
New England at Carolina | Buffalo at Jax
Minnesota at Baltimore | Chargers at Phil
Green Bay at KC | Arizona at San Fran
Tennessee at LA Rams | Chicago at Pitt
New York Jets at Indianapolis
8:20, FOX/NFL Network
Line: Indianapolis -10.5, o/u: 46.5
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Indianapolis
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Indianapolis
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Indianapolis*
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Indianapolis
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Indianapolis*
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Indianapolis*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Indianapolis*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Indianapolis*
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Indianapolis*
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: NY Jets
CONSENSUS PICK: Indianapolis*
