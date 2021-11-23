NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 12

CFN Expert Picks

By November 23, 2021 1:19 pm

NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for Week 12 highlighted by Tampa Bay at Indianapolis, the Rams at Green Bay, and Las Vegas at Dallas 

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

Week 12 NFL Expert Picks 
Chicago at Detroit | Vegas at Dallas
Buffalo at New Orleans | Pitt at Cin
Tampa Bay at Indy | Carolina at Miami
Tenn at NE | Phil at Giants
Atlanta at Jax | Jets at Houston
Chargers at Denver | Rams at GB
Minn at San Fran | Cleveland at Balt
Seattle at Wash | Experts Picks So Far
Chicago at Detroit

12:30, FOX
Line: Chicago -3.5, o/u: 41.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Chicago
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Chicago
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Chicago
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Detroit
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Chicago
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Chicago
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Chicago
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Detroit
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Detroit
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Detroit
CONSENSUS PICK: Chicago

