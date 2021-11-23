NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 12

NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for Week 12 highlighted by Tampa Bay at Indianapolis, the Rams at Green Bay, and Las Vegas at Dallas
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction
CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews
Week 12 NFL Expert Picks
Chicago at Detroit | Vegas at Dallas
Buffalo at New Orleans | Pitt at Cin
Tampa Bay at Indy | Carolina at Miami
Tenn at NE | Phil at Giants
Atlanta at Jax | Jets at Houston
Chargers at Denver | Rams at GB
Minn at San Fran | Cleveland at Balt
Seattle at Wash | Experts Picks So Far
Week 13 College Expert Picks
Chicago at Detroit
12:30, FOX
Line: Chicago -3.5, o/u: 41.5
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Chicago
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Chicago
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Chicago
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Detroit
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Chicago
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Chicago
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Chicago
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Detroit
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Detroit
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Detroit
CONSENSUS PICK: Chicago