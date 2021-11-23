NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 12

NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for Week 12 highlighted by Tampa Bay at Indianapolis, the Rams at Green Bay, and Las Vegas at Dallas

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews

Week 12 NFL Expert Picks

Chicago at Detroit

12:30, FOX

Line: Chicago -3.5, o/u: 41.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Chicago

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Chicago

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Chicago

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Detroit

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Chicago

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Chicago

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Chicago

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Detroit

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Detroit

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Detroit

CONSENSUS PICK: Chicago

