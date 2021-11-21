New York Giants at Tampa Bay prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, November 21

New York Giants at Tampa Bay How To Watch

Date: Monday, November 22

Game Time: 8:15 ET

Venue: Raymond James Stadium

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: New York Giants (3-6), Tampa Bay (6-3)

New York Giants at Tampa Bay Game Preview

Why New York Giants Will Win

So what are the Giants doing that’s so right?

They’ve won two out of their last three, they’re coming off a bye, and they’re getting a team that’s struggling.

Tampa Bay lost its last two games – it hasn’t won in three weeks – but the Giants have been great at taking the ball away, the running game is working even with Saquon Barkley constantly banged up, and they’re not turning the ball over.

It’s not that hard for this team. It’s has six takeaways in the last three weeks and just two turnovers – and it’s able to hang around in games.

The pass defense is just good enough to not get obliterated, and …

Why Tampa Bay Will Win

Look out.

The Buccaneers are grouchy after the last few weeks – especially the stunning loss to Washington – and now the fun time is over.

It’s still dealing with a banged up receiving corps, but Tom Brady continues to be strong. It might seem simple, but now the O just has to stop turning the ball over.

The Bucs gave it up just three times in a five game stretch, and then turned it over five times in the last two losses.

Be a little sharper, start grinding it a bit more with a running game that didn’t hit 100 yards in either of the defeats, and flip it around.

The D needs to start coming up with big plays again.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s Tom Brady vs. the New York Giants.

If you’ve never watched the Peyton and Eli show, this is the week to do it.

But this time it’ll be 12 that gets the win on a big stage. Everyone seems angry, focused, and embarrassed after what happened against the Football Team.

The Giants are playing relatively well, but the secondary is about to run into a buzzsaw.

New York Giants at Tampa Bay Prediction, Line

Tampa Bay 30, New York Giants 17

Line: Tampa Bay -11, o/u: 50

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

