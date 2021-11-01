New York Giants at Kansas City prediction, game preview, how to watch: Monday, November 1

New York Giants at Kansas City How To Watch

Date: Monday, November 1

Game Time: 8:25 ET

Venue: GEHA Fields at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: New York Giants (2-5), Kansas City (3-4)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

New York Giants vs Kansas City Game Preview

Why New York Giants Will Win

Just how banged up and shear are the Chiefs?

A hot mess after the 27-3 loss to Tennessee, the offense has stopped working, the ground game stopped, and the turnovers, the turnovers, the turnovers.

The Giant defense hasn’t been amazing at taking the ball away, but it has one turnover in every game and five in the last three. Kansas City is a turnover disaster with ten in the last three games and 17 in the last six.

The crazy-cheeky downfield passing plays aren’t clicking like they should be on a regular basis, and the defense isn’t picking up the slack – it’s getting bombed on for eight yards per throw and run over for close to five yards per carry.

However …

– NFL Expert Picks, CFN Week 8

Why Kansas City Will Win

Kansas City is struggling, but can the Giants really keep the production going after a stunning 25-3 win over Carolina?

At home, the Chiefs will likely keep it simple. Patrick Mahomes isn’t going to take too many wild chances, mostly because he won’t need to.

There wasn’t any Panther offense, Sam Darnold was awful, and the entire team failed to bring the energy. This might be a bit of college rah-rah, but Kansas City will be jacked on Monday night to tease the ugliness of what happened against the Titans.

– College Football Expert Picks, CFN Week 9

What’s Going To Happen

Expect a fantastic and sharp game from Kansas City.

There’s still talent, but this group hasn’t played with the focus and execution of the last two seasons. It will on Monday night, at least on offense.

Daniel Jones and the Giant offense will put some points on the board to keep this interesting, but it’ll open up midway through the third.

– College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews, Week 9

New York Giants vs Kansas City Prediction, Line

Kansas City 38, New York Giants 20

Line: Kansas City -10, o/u: 52

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Get a 2nd opinion on the New York Giants vs Kansas City Chiefs game from our friends at Winners and Whiners. Click here for their in-depth analysis and predictions on the side,total, 1st half, and exotics.

Must See Rating: 3

5: Peanut M&Ms

1: Black Licorice Nibs

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings