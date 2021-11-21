New Orleans at Philadelphia prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, November 21

New Orleans at Philadelphia How To Watch

Date: Sunday, November 21

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

How To Watch: FOX

Record: New Orleans (5-4), Philadelphia (4-6)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

New Orleans at Philadelphia Game Preview

Why New Orleans Will Win

Trevor Siemien has settled into the gig.

Taysom Hill continues to have injury issues, but Siemien has been good enough to keep the offense going enough to win. He hasn’t been the issue in the two-game losing streak.

Philadelphia is playing better, and the offense is working, but the defense should have issues against the Saint running game, the secondary will give up just enough midrange passes to keep things moving, and the defense should take care of the rest.

Washington is the only team to run for 100 yards on the NFL’s No. 1 run defense. Jalen Hurts is fine, but if the Eagles aren’t running well, they’re losing.

– NFL Expert Picks, CFN Week 11

Why Philadelphia Will Win

Yeah, Siemien has been okay, but the rest of the parts have to be even better to pick up more of the slack.

The Saint offense is missing Alvin Kamara for a second week in a row, there still aren’t enough great receivers to make Siemien look better, and this isn’t going to be an offense that will come out and hang 30 on the board.

Worse yet, the defense isn’t taking the ball away enough to help. New Orleans forced 13 takeaways in the first seven games and don’t have any in the last two.

– NFL Week 11 Schedules, Predictions

What’s Going To Happen

The Eagle backfield is starting to get the parts back at the right time.

The O isn’t turning the ball over, the ground game is rolling, and …

The ground game will slow down this week.

This will be when the New Orleans offense is steady enough to keep the scoring going, the run defense will take over, and the little losing streak will stop with a much-needed win before getting Buffalo next week.

New Orleans at Philadelphia Prediction, Line

New Orleans 26, Philadelphia 23

Line: Philadelphia -2.5, o/u: 42.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Get a 2nd opinion on the New Orleans Saints vs Philadelphia Eagles game from our friends at Winners and Whiners. Click here for their in-depth analysis and predictions on the side,total, 1st half, and exotics.

Must See Rating: 3

5: Hard Knocks In Season: The Indianapolis Colts

1: Paris In Love

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings