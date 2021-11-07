New England at Carolina prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, November 7

New England at Carolina How To Watch

Date: Sunday, November 7

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

How To Watch: CBS

Record: New England (4-4), Carolina (4-4)

New England at Carolina Game Preview

Why New England Will Win

Where’s the Carolina offense?

Christian McCaffrey might be back, but he’s hardly going to be in full-go mode. Sam Darnold has been hurt and bad, the passing game has stalled out with fewer than 160 yards in three of the last four games, and it shouldn’t take too much to put this thing away.

New England has the ground game going. It won three of its last four games with 120 rushing yards or more running the ball, Mac Jones has been solid, and the O should be able to grind this out and keep the steady production going, but …

Why Carolina Will Win

For all of the issues, Carolina is great at coming up with third down stops.

New England has been careful with the ball over the last few games, but it turned it over two or more times over a four game run, and Carolina has generated two takeaways in two of the last four games.

It has to force mistakes to help out the O.

The Panthers aren’t allowing a whole lot of downfield plays, and it’s great at dealing with the grinding teams and not giving up a whole lot of first downs or big passing yards, but …

What’s Going To Happen

This is the exact time of opponent each team wants to face.

Carolina is good against the run, New England likes teams that don’t have high-powered attacks.

New England is more consistent and doing more with its offense and running game. The Patriot defense will close down a Carolina ground game that went off on Atlanta but will struggle this week.

New England at Carolina Prediction, Line

New England 23, Carolina 17

Line: New England -3.5, o/u: 41

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

