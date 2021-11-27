Nevada vs Colorado State prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 27

Nevada vs Colorado State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 27

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Canvas Stadium, Fort Collins, CO

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: Nevada (7-4), Colorado State (3-8)

Nevada vs Colorado State Game Preview

Why Nevada Will Win

Nevada blew its shot at being in the Mountain West title chase with a late collapse – that’s a tad harsh, but sort of true – to Air Force after losing a dogfight with San Diego State.

However, Carson Strong and the passing game are still fantastic, Colorado State isn’t dong nearly enough to generate key defensive stops, and it doesn’t quite have the equipment to keep up in a shootout.

Colorado State doesn’t have a turnover issue, but Nevada almost never gives up the ball – it leads the Mountain West in turnover margin. However …

Why Colorado State Will Win

Colorado State is totally confusing.

It does a whole lot of things well, it’s great at rushing the passer, and it can move the offense, but it just doesn’t know how to win.

Even so, Todd Centeio and the passing game went off in the loss to Hawaii last week. The receivers and parts are there to keep pushing a Nevada secondary that hasn’t been tested since the loss to Fresno State back in October.

All five losses on the current streak have been close. There have been reasons and issues through all the losses – and there’s a problem no matter what when you’re 3-8 – but it’s not like the team is all that far away.

What’s Going To Happen

Nevada is already bowl eligible and playing this just for fun. Colorado State is ending its season after this in a home finale and Senior Day for a slew of key parts.

Again, Colorado State hasn’t been that far off. Strong is the star of this show, but the Ram offense will pull out the win by finally coming through in the fourth quarter when it absolutely has to.

Nevada vs Colorado State Prediction, Lines

Colorado State 31, Nevada 30

Line: Nevada -4, o/u: 56.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

