Nebraska vs Wisconsin prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 20

Nebraska vs Wisconsin How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 20

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, WI

How To Watch: ABC

Record: Nebraska (3-7), Wisconsin (7-3)

Nebraska vs Wisconsin Game Preview

Why Nebraska Will Win

It’s a rested team with absolutely no pressure to deal with.

The coaching situation is settled for now – Scott Frost is getting another year, at least – and there’s no bowl game to play for … maybe. That’s a whole conversation for a different day if the Huskers can get to 5-7, but nah, there’s no bowl game to play for.

It’s job now is to play the role of spoiler.

It might be yet another lost year for the Nebraska program, but it’s not playing all that poorly. All of the losses in the run of six in the last seven games were relatively close, and all seven losses on the year were by nine points or fewer.

Now it’s rested after the Ohio State game, the offense has to figure out that the way to beat the Wisconsin D is with the deep shot – Nebraska leads the Big Ten in yards per completion – and the defense has to get the Badgers to third down.

The Wisconsin passing game doesn’t work, but …

Why Wisconsin Will Win

The Badger defense continues to be the best in the country at a historic level.

Allowing only 216 yards per game, Wisconsin is walking in 2011 Alabama territory when it comes to the best defenses of the last 20 years. It starts with a linebacking corps that’s playing among the best in America and should swarm all over Adrian Martinez and anything the Nebraska offense tries to do on the ground.

Offensively, it’s the Braelon Allen show. The 17-year-old true freshman has rumbled for over seven yards per carry with six straight 100-yard days over the winning streak.

There needs to be a pitch count – the Badgers are way too thin at running back with Chez Mellusi out – but he’s been slippery, tough, and it’s all working behind an offensive line that’s in a lather.

However …

What’s Going To Happen

The Nebraska run defense has been solid.

It allowed over 200 yards to Michigan, and that’s been about it. Oklahoma and Minnesota were able to run relatively well, but not enough to pull away and take over the respective games.

Nebraska will force Graham Mertz and the Badgers to start throwing a little bit. The passing attack hasn’t been hidden – it wasn’t bad against Rutgers and Northwestern – but it only works if the running game is rumbling.

Nebraska will manage to keep this close, it’ll have its chances to take over and pull off something special, and then …

It won’t.

On brand, the Huskers will have that one ill-timed penalty, turnover, or other gaffe to just miss out on the win … again.

Nebraska vs Wisconsin Prediction, Lines

Wisconsin 27, Nebraska 16

Line: Wisconsin -9.5, o/u: 42

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3.5

5: Tummyache Soak

1: Adele 30

